FBI arrests Wisconsin judge for obstruction in immigration case

The FBI said a Wisconsin county judge has been arrested on obstruction charges for allegedly preventing a man from being arrested during a federal law enforcement operation at her courthouse.

FBI director Kash Patel announced the arrest on X in a post Friday that has been deleted. He said in the post that Milwaukee County Circuit judge Hannah Dugan "intentionally misdirected federal agents away" from an immigrant who is in the U.S. illegally and was set to be arrested at her courthouse. Attorney General Pam Bondi also confirmed Dugan's arrest in a social media post.

Dugan was charged with two counts: obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a federal department or agency and concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

Patel said that the man, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, was later arrested and is currently being detained.

"Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public," Patel wrote in the deleted post.

The U.S. Marshals Service has confirmed that it handled the arrest.

An FBI spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.