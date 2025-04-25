Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Stock futures shed overnight gains, signaling weaker opening to trade

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes", CBSNews.com, and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

How trade uncertainty is impacting economy
How trade deal uncertainty is impacting the U.S. economy 06:40

U.S. stock futures shed their early morning gains, falling into the red before the opening bell on Wall Street. 

Stocks are coming off a three-day relief rally fueled by investor hopes President Trump would ease tariffs on China and keep Jerome Powell in his post as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Shortly before the start of trade, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 196 points, or 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures fell 17 points, or 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite futures dropped 0.4%. 

"U.S. equity index futures held to a quiet, range-bound trade for most of the night but have come under renewed selling pressure as U.S. traders begin to get involved in the market," John Canavan, lead U.S. stock analyst for Oxford Economics, said in a research note. "The Treasury bid has remained solid, however, and yields are holding near the lows of the night ahead of the open."

Futures dipped to their lowest level around 6 a.m., coinciding with the release of Mr. Trump's interview with Time, economist Peter Boockvar, CIO of Bleakley Financial Group, said in a report. The president told the magazine he would consider it a "total victory" for the U.S. if tariffs on foreign imports remained as high as 50% a year from now. 

At the same time, Mr. Trump also suggested his administration has struck 200 trade deals with other countries. 

"The S&P futures went straight down again this morning after details of Tuesday's Time interview with DJT came out," Boockvar told investors. 

Markets have whipsawed as the White House introduces a raft of tariffs on countries around the world, raising concerns about slowing economic growth and creating uncertainty for consumers and businesses

Shares of Alphabet jumped 5% overnight after Google's parent company announced late last night that its profit soared 50% in the first quarter.  

Intel shares slid 6.8% before markets opened. The California-based technology company released its first-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday. "The current macro environment is creating elevated uncertainty across the industry, which is reflected in our outlook," said Intel Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes", CBSNews.com, and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.