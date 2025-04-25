Russian general killed by car bomb just outside Moscow; murder probe launched

An explosive device ripped through a parked car near Moscow on Friday killing a senior Russian general, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes said, adding it had launched a murder probe.

Authorities identified the victim as General-lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff.

Investigators said they had opened a probe into murder and smuggling explosives after the Volkswagen Golf blew up outside a block of flats in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow.

Images from the scene posted on social media showed a blaze that gutted a car. The deadly attack comes four months after another Russian general was killed along with his deputy in an explosion in Moscow.

In this handout photo released by OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI, flames and smoke rise from the scene where Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik was killed by an explosive device placed in a car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 25, 2025. OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI via AP

The Agentstvo investigative news site, citing leaked information, said Moskalik lived in Balashikha, but the Volkswagen was not registered to him.

Security camera footage posted by the Izvestia newspaper showed a massive explosion, sending fragments flying into the air. The blast happens just as someone can be seen walking towards the car.

The "blast was caused by the triggering of an improvised explosive device" packed with metal fragments designed to cause maximum harm, investigators said.

According to the Kremlin website, Moskalik was a Russian military representative at the "Normandy format" talks on Ukraine in 2015, amid the conflict between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made him general-lieutenant in 2021.

Friday's bombing came just as U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Putin in Moscow to discuss a U.S.-brokered peace plan for Ukraine.

The blast appeared to be similar to previous attacks on Russians linked to Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

Kyiv had in some cases claimed responsibility but has not commented on Friday's attack.

These include the August 2022 car bombing of nationalist Darya Dugina and an explosion in a Saint Petersburg cafe in April 2023 that killed high-profile military correspondent Maxim Fomin, known as Vladlen Tatarsky. A Russian woman, who said she presented the figurine on orders of a contact in Ukraine, was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison.

In December 2023, Illia Kiva, a former pro-Moscow Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia, was shot and killed near Moscow. The Ukrainian military intelligence lauded the killing, warning that other "traitors of Ukraine" would share the same fate.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian military's chemical weapons unit, was killed by a bomb planted in a scooter in Moscow in December. Ukrainian security sources told CBS News the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) killed Kirillov in a special operation.

After Kirillov's killing, Putin made a rare admission of failings by his powerful security agencies, saying: "We must not allow such very serious blunders to happen."