Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder Luigi Mangione on Friday pleaded not guilty to federal charges in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione appeared in a Manhattan federal court for his arraignment on two counts of stalking, a firearm offense murder through the use of a firearm. He's accused of fatally shooting Thompson in December 2024. CBS News' Katrina Kaufman has more.