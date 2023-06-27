Amazon's huge grill sale: Save up to 51% on top-rated grills and accessories with these early 4th of July deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Good Brigade / Getty Images

July 4 is quickly approaching. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your grill before your 4th of July BBQ. Amazon just slashed the price on dozens of top-rated grills and grilling accessories from brands such as Char-Broil, Blackstone and more. These deals are really good -- you can save up to 51%.

Whether you prefer a gas grill, a charcoal grill or a smoker for your home, Amazon has got you covered with unbeatable savings available right now. Click the button below to see all of Amazon's early 4th of July grill deals or read on to check out our top picks. All of these grills have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner liquid propane gas grill with side burner: $190

Amazon

This already budget-friendly grill is currently 32% off at Amazon. The three-burner grill offers 360 square inches of cooking space over porcelain-coated grates. Its 8,000 BTU side burner provides a secondary cooking space for side dishes.

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner liquid propane gas grill with side burner, $190 (reduced from $280)

NurtiChef 5-burner stainless steel gas grill: $456

Amazon

Get a great deal on a NurtiChef 5-burner stainless steel gas grill. It features an easy-to-start electric ignition system, durable stainless steel and powder coated surfaces and convenient side shelves.

Get this grill for 24% off right now ahead of Independence Day.

NurtiChef 5-burner stainless steel gas grill, $456 (reduced from $600)

Kamado Joe Big Joe III 24-inch charcoal grill: $2,195



Kamado Joe Store via Amazon

This three-tier charcoal grill allows you to cook multiple things at different temperatures, all at once. This barbecue appliance is outfitted with Kamado Joe's SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber. The feature is designed to perfect the taste and texture of food on low-and-slow cooks up to 500 degrees. It can be swapped out for heat deflector plates when searing or grilling at higher temperatures.

It's on sale now at Amazon for 27% off ahead of the 4th of July.

Kamado Joe Big Joe III 24-inch charcoal grill, $2,195 (regularly $2,999)

Weber Original Kettle Premium charcoal grill: $219

Weber Store via Amazon

This Weber grill has a porcelain-enameled lid and a rust- and peel-resistant bowl. Just pop the Weber Original Kettle charcoal grill in your truck bed or trunk and bring it to the tailgate.

According to Weber, this retro grill can be used to grill up to 13 burger patties at a time. This makes it an ideal grill if you're cooking for a large group. The grill includes a built-in thermometer in the lid.

Weber Original Kettle Premium charcoal grill, $219 (reduced from $233)

Weber Q1400 electric grill: $329

Weber Store via Amazon

If you want the taste of barbecue but lack the space for a traditional grill, this 27-inch electric model is a great option. Finding an outlet is no hassle, thanks to a six-foot-long power cord. The compact grill features porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates and a removable catch pan.

"This is the best electric grill made...The larger ones have the same wattage but can't reach the same heat," a verified buyer of the grill says. "Smaller is better in this case. This unit is easy to use. No gas, no charcoal, no mess."

Weber Q1400 electric grill, $329 (regularly $359)

More early 4th of July deals at Amazon on grills and grilling accessories

Amazon

Amazon has something for everyone including portable grills, propane grills and smokers. Shop more of Amazon's big grill sale below.

