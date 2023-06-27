Amazon's No. 1 bestselling robot vacuum is 50% off right now ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You won't want to miss this -- Amazon's No. 1 bestselling robot vacuum is 50% off right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The Shark IQ self-empty robot vacuum has a 4.3-star rating and cleans your space in neat rows thanks to its smart home mapping capabilities. Not only is this vacuum smart, it's one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base on the market.

You can control this smart robot vacuum via the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. When it's finished cleaning, it returns to its dock to recharge. The base can hold up to 45 days of dirt, dust, pet hair and dander.

There's no telling how long this early Prime Day deal will last, so add it to your cart now.

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, $300 (reduced from $600)

More great deals on robot vacuums ahead of Prime Day

Shop on-sale robot vacuums from iRobot, Samsung and more. Want to save some extra cash on a top-rated robot vacuum? Check out these free money deals at Amazon now. You'll get free Amazon credit towards your next early Prime Day purchase.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250



The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $500



The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $500 (reduced from $599)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $430



While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

You'll get the best price on this robot vacuum at Amazon now.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $430 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $740

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $740 (reduced from $1,299)



Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum: $200



The Anker 11S is relatively affordable, but it doesn't skimp on features. The robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,300 Pa of suction, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean.

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum, $200 (reduced from $229)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $330

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $330 after coupon (reduced from $600)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $480

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Yeedi Mop Station Pro self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $500

The self-cleaning device offers a 180-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection. The Yeedi Mop Station Pro delivers strong scrubbing capabilities with two powerful mop pads to pick up dirt and mud from your floors.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro robot vacuum and mop, $500 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $250

This multipurpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time on sale too.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 (reduced from $450)

