What is the air quality in Detroit today?

(CBS DETROIT) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to impact the air quality in several states, and another Air Quality Alert has been issued in Michigan.

The National Weather Service says an Air Quality Alert day has been extended for Thursday, the third day this week.

The Air Quality Alert has been extended through tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cDwHVnfXX9 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 28, 2023

Drifting smoke is causing hazy sky conditions in Michigan, and the air quality could worsen later this afternoon as another plume of smoke is expected to make its way to the area.

According to the IQAir Air Quality Index, as of 11 a.m., Detroit ranked as the third worst city in the world for air quality.

Other U.S. cities ranked among the top 10 worst cities, with Washington D.C. ranking at No. 1, followed by Chicago at No. 2. In addition, Minneapolis ranked at No. 7, and New York City ranked at No. 8.

For the latest air quality rankings, visit here.

Because of the smoke, the air quality in many areas in the state is in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range, and residents should limit their time outdoors.

In addition, storms are making their way toward the Southeast area of the state, but these storms are expected to help push the smoke away. Hazy sky conditions are still expected for tomorrow.

An isolated sub-severe thunderstorm is possible this morning as weakening activity approaches from west. Scattered storms are expected mainly after 3 PM, with the strongest storms expected from 6 PM to midnight. #miwx pic.twitter.com/52ZlZGwUKf — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 29, 2023

