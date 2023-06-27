Detroit's air quality among worst in world as Canadian wildfires persist

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's air quality is among the worst in the world right now due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

This is the second time this month that Detroit has ranked in the top ten for cities with the worst air quality.

According to the IQAir Air Quality Index, as of noon on Tuesday, Detroit ranked as the 7th worst city for air quality.

Chicago is also among the worst right now, ranking at No. 1 in the world, and Minneapolis follows, ranking at No. 2.

According to NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller, the northerly winds are causing the smoke from the Canadian wildfires to drift across the Metro Detroit area.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says an Air Quality Action Day has been issued as some areas are in unhealthy and hazardous ranges.

REMINDER: A statewide #AirQualityActionDay Advisory has been issued for today due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Some areas are in the unhealthy and hazardous ranges.

The Air Quality Alerts for the area are set to expire at midnight.

Adults with asthma or respiratory diseases, children and individuals with compromised immune systems should limit time spent outdoors.