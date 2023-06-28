When will the smoke clear in Michigan?

(CBS DETROIT) - When will the air quality in Metro Detroit improve?

Northerly winds are causing smoke from the Canadian wildfires to drift into the states, which prompted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to issue an Air Quality Alert Day on June 27 and extend it through midnight, Wednesday, June 28.

Hazy sky conditions are expected to last throughout the day, although they will improve slightly this afternoon, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller.

The National Weather Service says visibility is currently at a quarter mile or less due to a combination of fog and hazy skies, so drivers are encouraged to take caution.

Areas of dense fog along with Canadian wildfire smoke are bringing visibility restrictions to a quarter mile or less. These restrictions will persist until around 10 am for much of southeast MI. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 28, 2023

As the air quality remains poor and unhealthy, people are encouraged to limit their time outdoors, especially sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory disease, heart disease, children and older adults.

Detroit ranked as the second worst city in the world for air quality as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. Chicago followed, ranking at No. 3, and Minneapolis at No. 4.

To check the latest ranking for worst air quality, visit here.

This is the second time this month that Detroit has ranked among the top ten cities in the world for worst air quality.

Stay with CBS Detroit's NEXT Weather team for the latest weather updates.