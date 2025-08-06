Suspect accused of killing Warren mom Ashley Elkins in court for preliminary exam

The man accused of killing Warren mother Ashley Elkins, who has been missing since January, was back in court Wednesday for Day 1 of the preliminary exam.

DeAndre Booker stood before a judge, who at one point told Booker he could sit down. However, Booker remained silent and continued standing while glaring at each witness in the stand with a chilling smirk on his face.

Elkins, 30, was reported missing in January. Booker, who investigators said was Elkins's ex-boyfriend, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, disinterment or mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual. He is also charged with lying to police in a related case.

Elkins's body was never found.

CBS Detroit

During Wednesday's hearing, multiple witnesses took the stand to testify, including Elkins's mother, Monica Elkins, a Warren police officer, a third witness the media has been asked not to show or identify out of a concern for safety, and another officer.

While on the stand, Monica Elkins says she last heard from her daughter on Jan. 1. She claims she became worried when Elkins didn't respond to her numerous text messages or calls, which was unlike her.

Monica Elkins says she went to Booker's apartment to see if her daughter was there. When asked why, Monica says her daughter was having financial problems, and Booker was one to help out.

"When did this concern start? In the afternoon or evening?" asked the defense attorney.

"It really started when she texted me 'Amen' and I called her, and she wouldn't answer the phone. That's when I got concerned," Monica Elkins said.

"Why did you go to the defendant's apartment? How did you choose that location?" asked the prosecutor.

"Because my daughter said Ashley's phone location was there at the time," Monica Elkins said.

It was also pointed out in court that after Ashley Elkins was reported missing, the third witness said that at one point while on the phone with Booker, a former lover, she had seen police outside his apartment. He allegedly asked her if police were looking through the trash.

Booker is due back in court on Aug. 8.