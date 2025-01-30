Ex-boyfriend of missing Detroit-area woman expected to face murder charge on Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - A first-degree murder charge has been filed against 32-year-old De'Andre Booker in connection with the disappearance of Ashley Elkins, who was last seen on Jan. 2.

Online records show Booker is expected to be officially charged and appear for a hearing on Friday in Roseville's 39th District Court.

Family spokesperson Maurice Morton said the charge comes after investigators determined DNA evidence found in their search was a match for the mother of two.

"I have to admit as more time passed, a lot of family members were concerned. Will he ever get charged with murder? Was he going to get away with this," Morton said.

Elkins was last seen leaving her home in Warren. She was reported missing the following day, on Jan. 3.

Morton said it was unclear exactly what DNA evidence was found, but he believes it stems from a massive search that took place on Jan. 7 at Booker's Roseville apartment. CBS News Detroit was at the location as police hauled away a dumpster near the apartment. Police also announced that they had recovered Elkins' vehicle a few miles away from Booker's apartment.

The following day, Booker was charged with lying to police and was subsequently denied bond.

"To go from having hope that you can locate them and then to learn they were possibly murdered and to hear about evidence that a dumpster was hauled away," Morton told CBS News Detroit. "It's gut-wrenching. That's tough to deal with."

Investigators say the trash bin from the Hampton Court Apartments led investigators to use the GPS from the garbage trucks serving the area. That information led them to the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.

The landfill search effort started the following week, with dozens of officers on the scene. But after no luck, the search was called off a week later.

Morton said the family's hope began dwindling before they got the news that charges for murder had been filed.

"It's hard to have complete closure without her remains," he said. "And until there is a conviction, you can't have closure today. You can just look forward to that day coming."

The video above previously aired on Jan. 22, 2025.