Ex-boyfriend of missing Warren woman charged with lying to police

ROSEVILLE (CBS DETROIT) – A Roseville man has been charged with lying to a police officer in the disappearance of Ashley Elkins of Warren, said to be his former girlfriend.

DeAndre Howard Booker, 32, appeared via video from Macomb County Jail for an arraignment hearing with Roseville 39th District Court Judge Alyia Marie Hakim. The bond was set at $250,000, cash or surety. He had been taken into custody Wednesday night in Flint.

Elkins, a mother of two, was last seen leaving her home Jan. 2 in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu. Family members told CBS News Detroit that her cell phone last pinged near her former boyfriend's apartment in Roseville, where authorities conducted a search Tuesday night.

Neither Elkins nor her ex-boyfriend were located at the apartments. Her vehicle was recovered in the area of 13 Mile and Little Mack in Roseville.

"We are still seeking Miss Elkins," Macomb County assistant prosecuting attorney Steve Fox insisted at Thursday's hearing. "The defendant, we suspect and believe, may know where she is and our concern is her safety if, God forbid, the worst has not yet happened."

As Fox related in court and a prosecutor press release indicated, Booker is accused of making "several material factual misstatements" to officers between Jan. 4 and 7 involving this case. The prosecutor also cited Internet searches that Booker is accused of making while in Flint that included "fastest routes from Flint to Ohio" and "what to do on the run."

"The defendant was aware we were investigating a missing persons report. He was aware there was some belief in his involvement," Fox said.

The charge of lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation is a four-year felony.

Hakim cited the "risk to the public" when setting the bond, reducing the amount from the prosecution's initial request for $500,000.

Booker had served in the U.S. Army, as related in court, with his DD-214 record reporting a "less than honorable" discharge. He is currently unemployed.

Elkins is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and about 150 pounds.

His probable cause hearing is on Jan. 22, and a preliminary exam is on Jan. 29.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the missing woman during this difficult time. Providing false information to law enforcement in a case like this not only hinders the investigation but adds further pain and uncertainty for the loved ones searching for answers. We remain committed to seeking justice and ensuring that every effort is made to bring resolution to this case," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the press release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Warren Police Department or the Roseville Police Department.