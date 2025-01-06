Police searching for missing 30-year-old Metro Detroit woman

Ashley Elkins, 30, was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, after leaving her home in Warren, Michigan. Warren Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Warren Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Ashley Elkins, who was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 3.

Police say Elkins left her home on the morning of Jan. 2 and was last seen in Roseville that afternoon. Her family reported her missing the following day after not hearing from her.

Elkins is described as 5 foot 2, about 150 pounds.

The Warren Police Department is working with the Roseville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to investigate Elkin's disappearance. Investigators have spoken to Elkin's family members and friends and canvassed area businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren police detective Darryl Bagiano at 586-574-4784 or dbagiano@warrenpd.org.