Showers and storms still possible in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) — A chance of showers and storms continues overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay below average for Wednesday; however, warmer and drier weather will be in store for the last half of the week.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will begin Wednesday in the mid-50s and only warm into the upper 60s for highs. We'll see clouds beginning to break up in the afternoon, leaving us with some late-day sunshine.

More sun and warmer temperatures will move in for Thursday and the rest of the week.

