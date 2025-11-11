Severe geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights to Michigan on Wednesday

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is anticipated to arrive and partially impact Earth midday on Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch. Effects are dependent on the orientation of the embedded magnetic field of the CME and detrimental impacts to critical infrastructure technology are possible.

DTE Energy issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"DTE is the largest energy producer in the state of Michigan and can reliably generate the electricity needed to serve all its customers. DTE is aware of the potential geomagnetic disturbance for Wednesday, Nov. 12. We are closely monitoring equipment and communication systems to ensure the reliability of the electric system. DTE has staff and processes in place to address any issues, however unlikely."

The intensity of the CME will not be known until it arrives 1 million miles from Earth and is observed by the solar wind observatories at that location. At that time, any needed Warning decisions can be made by SWPC forecasters.

The aurora may become visible over much of the northern half of the country, possibly as far south as Alabama.

In May 2024, a G5 extreme geomagnetic storm prompted DTE to pause non-essential maintenance and testing. That storm was the strongest geomagnetic storm in over 20 years to hit Earth. Another solar storm appeared in October 2024.