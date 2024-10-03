Watch CBS News
Northern lights may be possible Friday and Saturday nights in Southeast Michigan

By Ahmad Bajjey

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  The northern lights may be visible in Michigan for the next few nights.

Friday night and Saturday night appear to be the best chances to catch the lights. However, seeing the lights within the metro area is difficult due to light pollution.

However, the northern lights were visible in May throughout the Metro Detroit area and down to the Gulf of Mexico due to a significant geomagnetic storm.

aurora-forecast.png

The Space Weather Prediction Center currently has us under a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch due to two specific Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) events over the past two days.

In May, we reached G5 strength, and in September, we reached G4, leading to broad visibility of the northern lights.

Our forecast for now is clear on both nights, so stay with the NEXT Weather team for updates.

04-06-oct-2024-g3-watches.png
NOAA
Ahmad Bajjey
ahmad-bajjey-wwj-cbs-detroit.jpg

Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

