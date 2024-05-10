Amid solar storm, DTE Energy will increase power grid oversight

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy said it is stepping up monitoring of its power grid and plants during Friday's geomagnetic storm.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the company said:

"DTE did receive an alert from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the organization that manages the flow of energy through Michigan and 14 other states. As a result, DTE is pausing non-essential maintenance and testing activities and our operators (both distribution and plant) are closely monitoring equipment and communication systems to ensure the reliability of the electric system."

A severe-level geomagnetic storm is likely Friday night through the beginning of the weekend, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

The NOAA says the storm is classified as G4, meaning it could cause widespread voltage control problems.

A secondary effect of such strong solar activity is a chance to see the northern lights in Michigan as well as states in the southern portion of the United States, such as Alabama and northern California.

