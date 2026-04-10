Sandbags placed as authorities monitor rising waters on Cheboygan River

State of Michigan and Cheboygan County officials are monitoring rising water levels at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex in the Northern Lower Peninsula.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to begin its operations Friday morning, with local residents near that dam on the Cheboygan River urged to sign up for local alerts in case circumstances change quickly.

By that time, the river had risen to 18 inches below the top of the Cheboygan Dam.

If the water level reaches 12 inches below the crest of the dam, additional safety measures will go into place.

The Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex at the Cheboygan River in northern Lower Michigan, as seen during high water on April 8, 2026. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

"In general, the public is advised to keep safely back from places where rivers and creeks are running high and fast during spring runoff," said John Pepin, a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Snowmelt from a major snowstorm during mid-March in Northern Michigan, along with recent rains, has pushed the river levels high, state officials said. Authorities have closely watched the situation for days.

The Michigan DNR said its crews were in the area on Thursday, placing 1,500 sandbags along the Cheboygan lock. In the meantime, the Cheboygan County Emergency Management office said a large piece of ice broke a safety cable upstream of the dam.

The worsening circumstances have led officials to close the Cheboygan Dam Boating Access and the Major City Park's boat launch near the dam.

The DNR also said that state and federal officials have been considering additional ways to increase outflow from the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex, including possibly firing a previously damaged hydroelectric generator.

The above video originally aired on March 18, 2026.