Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for 7 Michigan counties after winter storm

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, March 17, declared a state of emergency for seven counties following a winter storm on March 15-16.

With the state of emergency, response and recovery efforts are offered to Alcona, Alpena, Delta, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Officials say the storm brought 2 to 4 feet of snow across Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.

Officials reported storm damage, downed power lines and trees and power outages.

"By taking this action, the state can respond to local requests faster and make every resource available to local communities to clear roads, deliver fuel, fix damage and keep the lights on. I want to thank all first responders who are working tirelessly to keep people safe," Whitmer said in a statement.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division said it will coordinate emergency response through the State Emergency Operations Center.

"As response and recovery efforts continue, we encourage all residents in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula to stay home and stay safe when possible," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of MSP. "Avoiding nonessential travel helps keep our roads clear and lets first responders and road crews focus on the task at hand, clearing the way and ensuring safety for everyone."

Whitmer declared a state of emergency over the weekend before the storm.

She also declared a state of emergency a week ago after multiple tornadoes in Southwest Michigan left four people dead and caused significant damage to businesses and homes.