Republican Tom Leonard drops out of Michigan governor's race

Former Michigan Speaker of the House and one-time Michigan Attorney General candidate Tom Leonard has withdrawn from the 2026 Republican gubernatorial race.

Leonard announced his decision to end his campaign in a social media post Thursday morning, saying the race has gotten "increasingly negative" in recent weeks.

"As the race has evolved, we've taken an honest look at the path forward. And at the end of the day, I'm not willing to compromise who I am or how I believe this campaign should be run in order to win," Leonard wrote in a social media post. "Michigan deserves better. And right now, that means coming together, focusing on what unites us, and doing everything we can to move our state forward in November."

Leonard's campaign focused on lowering taxes, growing the state for future generations, reforming regulations and "empowering workers through freedom to work policies," as well as improving third-grade reading outcomes, addressing the state's mental health crisis and delivering more accountability to state government.

Leonard, who announced his gubernatorial campaign in June 2025, served as Speaker of the House from 2017 to 2019 and was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2012, serving three terms. A former prosecutor with Genesee County's Special Crimes Division, Leonard unsuccessfully ran for Michigan Attorney General in 2018, losing to Dana Nessel.

Leonard's decision to withdraw from the race leaves five Republicans on the ballot: U.S. Rep. John James, former Attorney General Mike Cox, businessman Perry Johnson, Michigan state Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt and pastor Ralph Rebandt.

Three Democrats are currently on the ballot: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Kim Thomas.

Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running as an independent.