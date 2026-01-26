Watch CBS News
Businessman Perry Johnson makes another bid at Michigan governor seat

Republican businessman Perry Johnson has announced he is running for governor of Michigan in the 2026 election cycle. 

He joins an already crowded race, which includes fellow Republicans Aric Nesbitt, Tom Leonard, John James, Mike Cox and Anthony Hudson. Current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is term-limited and unable to run for re-election to the position. 

Aug. 4 is the primary election for the gubernatorial race; the general election is Nov. 3. 

"Perry is ready to save Michigan through efficiency, fiscal discipline, and the elimination of the income tax," his campaign says. 

He had run in 2022 for the Michigan governor's seat, but was disqualified over invalid petition signatures. 

Johnson was also a 2024 presidential candidate, but failed to qualify for the GOP presidential debate series. He was then among the speakers at the 2024 Republican National Convention. 

"My business experience brought quality and efficiency to help save the auto industry. We can deliver better services at lower cost by running state government with efficiency, accountability, and a results-driven mindset," he said about his campaign. 

