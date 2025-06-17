Former House Speaker Tom Leonard joins Michigan governor's race

Former Michigan Speaker of the House and one-time Michigan Attorney General candidate Tom Leonard has entered the 2026 Republican gubernatorial race.

Leonard announced his bid for the state's top office on Monday and is focusing his campaign on lowering taxes, growing the state for future generations, reforming regulations and "empowering workers through freedom to work policies."

"Michigan currently ranks second-to-last in unemployment, and our education system is bottom 10 in the nation," said Leonard. "We cannot afford another lost decade where our children are forced to leave the state for better opportunity. My priority throughout this campaign will be to lay out a positive vision with real solutions to address our state's most pressing problems with a clear focus on making Michigan a growth state."

Leonard says his campaign will also focus on improving third-grade reading outcomes, addressing the state's mental health crisis and delivering more accountability to state government.

Leonard served as Speaker of the House from 2017 to 2019 and was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2012, serving three terms. A former prosecutor with Genesee County's Special Crimes Division, Leonard unsuccessfully ran for Michigan Attorney General in 2018, losing to Dana Nessel.

"Our campaign isn't about inside politics; it's about helping the people forced to live with the consequences of Lansing's failures," said Leonard. "Whether as a prosecutor, an elected official or now in my work for one of the state's top law firms, my job has always been to listen first and then provide a voice to the voiceless. This campaign will bring the same approach – listening to people's concerns and working together on real solutions for our state."

Leonard joins a growing list of Republicans who have announced their candidacy for governor, including U.S. Rep. John James, current Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox and Genesee County business owner Anthony Hudson.

Democrats who have declared their candidacy include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a longtime Democrat, announced his bid as an independent.