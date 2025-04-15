Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox running for governor in 2026 race

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, a Republican, announced Tuesday that he is running for governor in 2026 with the theme of "Make Michigan Great Again," and envisioning a future "where Florida and Texas look to us for ideas."

Current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is term-limited and unable to run for another term in that seat.

"With the right leadership, Michigan can be the freest, safest and most prosperous state in America," Cox said in his campaign announcement. "I'm not here to manage decline. I'm here to lead a comeback."

With the video and campaign statements posted on his website and social media, he joins an already crowded race for that election cycle.

Cox won two terms as Michigan attorney general in 2002 and 2006, citing those elections in his campaign statements as proof that he is able to win a statewide race. His work as attorney general included helping homeowners renegotiate or get new loans in the aftermath of the 2009 recession. He has also touted creating Michigan's statewide child support division to help address the issue of unpaid child support for Michigan families and the Michigan Senior Brigade to help educate seniors and caregivers about how to avoid financial scams.

Cox then ran for governor in 2010, but lost in the Republican primary. After leaving office, he built up a private law practice.

His platform this time includes dropping Michigan's state income tax completely. Taxpayers currently face a 4.25% individual tax rate. Several other states do not have income taxes, raising funds through other means such as sales tax or property taxes.

Cox also said he wants to restore Michigan's former "right to work" law, which was repealed effective in 2024, and ensure that students who are struggling in math or reading get the help they need academically.

"I'll cut red tape, streamline licensing, and refocus agencies on actually fixing problems — so Michiganders can get back to work and thrive. As Attorney General, I reduced the staff by 20% while handling more cases than ever before. As an owner of a very successful business for the past 14 years, I know how to do more with less," he said. "We will make Michigan a state that leads again. A place where freedom, opportunity, and common sense rule the day - and where Florida and Texas look to us for ideas."

Cox grew up in Michigan and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before pursuing his education at the University of Michigan for undergraduate work and law school. He worked for Oakland County and Wayne County before running for statewide office.

Mike and his wife, Laura Cox, have four children and two grandchildren.

Who else is running?

Here's a rundown of previously declared candidates for the Michigan governor election in 2026:

Democrats

Republicans

Independent