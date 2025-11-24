Rain and snow showers expected in Southeast Michigan ahead of Thanksgiving

This week brings quite a few changes to the forecast right as everyone hits the road for Thanksgiving.

The first of many changes will be the temperature. Highs drop into the 30s on Thanksgiving after reaching near 50 degrees on Tuesday.

Rain showers are possible on Tuesday while mild air remains, but the arrival of wind on Wednesday at the same time as cooler air will allow another change.

Wind gusts will likely take aim at the 40 mph range on Wednesday as a cold front rips through. This wind brings another issue with both cold wind chills in the upper teens and a chance for some visibility issues from lake-effect snow.

Snow showers will ramp up on Wednesday as wind arrives and colder air rushes in with it. Lake-effect will be stronger on the west side of the state, so if you are travelling there for the holiday, plan for difficult travel.

In Southeast Michigan, the snow showers could accumulate an inch or so on grass Wednesday night with a few slick spots on roads.

Overall, the visibility concerns will be at the front for travel on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Bundle up and get ready for cold air to arrive to wrap up the month.