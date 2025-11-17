Watch CBS News
Local News

Record number of Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A record number of Michigan residents will travel within the U.S. for the Thanksgiving holiday, mirroring national trends, according to an AAA forecast. 

Across the country, AAA expects 81.8 million people to travel for Thanksgiving. It's the busiest travel holiday of the year in the United States. 

That number includes 2.6 million Michiganders who will travel at least 50 miles from home during the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, which is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to the Monday afterwards. That statistic, if it holds up, would be a 1.4% increase over last year and set a new record for Michigan. 

About 90% of Thanksgiving travel is by car, AAA said.  

Auto travel on Thanksgiving Day itself will be light with minimal traffic problems. The worst times to drive are during the afternoon and evening every other day of that week. 

AAA said travel congestion will likely hit a peak on I-94 in Michigan on Tuesday evening, with a 48% increase in the usual travel time from Kalamazoo eastbound to Detroit. And Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for domestic car rental pickups, according to Hertz. 

"Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be the most congested travel times before Thanksgiving. Heavy traffic is expected all day Sunday as travelers return home," AAA said. 

That being said, AAA said motorists can expect gas prices similar to last year's pricing, which was $3.02 in 2024 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Michigan. 

Domestic airfares also are similar to last year, averaging $700 for a round trip, AAA said. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue