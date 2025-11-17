Record number of Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday, AAA says

A record number of Michigan residents will travel within the U.S. for the Thanksgiving holiday, mirroring national trends, according to an AAA forecast.

Across the country, AAA expects 81.8 million people to travel for Thanksgiving. It's the busiest travel holiday of the year in the United States.

That number includes 2.6 million Michiganders who will travel at least 50 miles from home during the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, which is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to the Monday afterwards. That statistic, if it holds up, would be a 1.4% increase over last year and set a new record for Michigan.

About 90% of Thanksgiving travel is by car, AAA said.

Auto travel on Thanksgiving Day itself will be light with minimal traffic problems. The worst times to drive are during the afternoon and evening every other day of that week.

AAA said travel congestion will likely hit a peak on I-94 in Michigan on Tuesday evening, with a 48% increase in the usual travel time from Kalamazoo eastbound to Detroit. And Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for domestic car rental pickups, according to Hertz.

"Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be the most congested travel times before Thanksgiving. Heavy traffic is expected all day Sunday as travelers return home," AAA said.

That being said, AAA said motorists can expect gas prices similar to last year's pricing, which was $3.02 in 2024 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Michigan.

Domestic airfares also are similar to last year, averaging $700 for a round trip, AAA said.