Suspect in Detroit-area synagogue attack is killed by security, sources say

Two law enforcement sources tell CBS News a suspect in the alleged synagogue attack in the Detroit area is dead, adding the suspect was confronted and killed by synagogue security after the suspect rammed a vehicle into the synagogue.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to an "active shooter situation" at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Thursday afternoon.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said about 1:35 p.m. Thursday that shots were fired in the area and that area residents within a mile of the location have been asked to shelter in place.

Temple Israel is located on 5725 Walnut Lake Road near the intersection of Walnut Lake and Drake roads and, according to its website, is the largest Reform synagogue in the United States.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that FBI personnel are at the scene and responding.

The Jewish Community Center is where parents of Temple Israel students can meet up with their children, officials said.

"Don't come to the area. It's active, it's busy," he said to those who otherwise would not be in the area.

There are no injuries confirmed, "except potentially the shooter," the sheriff said.

Bouchard also said that a vehicle was involved in the incident, but did not expand.

That person, as of 1:35 p.m., was not in custody, Bouchard said.

Helicopter view of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on March 12, 2026. CBS Detroit

Multiple surrounding agencies, including West Bloomfield police, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are at the scene. Emergency personnel are working to clear Temple Israel.

Emergency crews gather near Temple Israel on March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

The public is asked to avoid the area. West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield Middle School, Doherty Elementary School and Bloomfield Hills Schools are currently in secure mode.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit is asking all Jewish organizations to go into "lockout protocol."

"We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response. Troopers are also increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district," the Michigan State Police reported.

Helicopter view of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, about 1:25 p.m. March 12, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The Ann Arbor Police Department said it was aware of reports of the incident in West Bloomfield, "out of an abundance of caution."

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson directed officers to increase patrols and respond to local houses of worship and schools throughout the city as a precautionary safety measure, the police department said.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement, saying in part that she is monitoring the situation and said, "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement, saying in part, "Antisemitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated. In moments like these, it's more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbors, confront hate whenever it appears, and build stronger communities."

This is a developing story and will be updated.