What to know about Temple Israel and its significance to Michigan

Temple Israel, the scene of an active shooter incident Thursday afternoon, is a major Reform synagogue on Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield. The Metro Detroit suburb is in Oakland County, in Southeast Michigan.

The synagogue says it is the largest Reform synagogue in the United States, and its community includes about 1% of all Reform Jews in North America.

"Our mission at Temple Israel is to create an inclusive center for our sacred community, framed through the lens of Reform Judaism," their website said. "Whether you're seeking spiritual guidance, lifelong learning, meaningful relationships, or a place to make a positive impact, our temple offers a diverse range of programs and activities. From thought-provoking discussions and engaging events to joyful celebrations and community service."

Members have been involved with assistance to Ukrainian Jews, a healing shawl project and other volunteer efforts.

Temple Israel's early childhood center has over a 40-year history of providing a blend of Judaica and secular education.

The Tyner Religious School provides Jewish history and culture education for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

There is also an archival museum on site featuring Jewish art, rituals and spiritual life.

Ceremonies and events celebrated by the congregation include baby naming ceremonies, bar and bat mitzvahs, weddings and funerals.