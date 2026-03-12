Law enforcement in Southeast Michigan increasing patrol after attack at Temple Israel

Within hours after an attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, multiple police departments across Southeast Michigan say they are increasing patrols in their communities.

Authorities say the suspect in Thursday's attack is dead after ramming a truck into the building and being confronted by security. No students or staff were injured in the incident, Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard said.

The latest attack comes less than a year after a gunman attacked the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. In that attack, four people were killed, and eight were injured.

Police in Dearborn, which has the largest Arab-American population in the U.S., say they will "provide additional attention to houses of worship and schools through the city as a precautionary safety measure."

"At this time, there is no known threat to the Dearborn community. These proactive steps are being taken to help ensure the safety of our residents and provide reassurance throughout the community," Dearborn police said. "The Dearborn Police Department will continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in communication with regional law enforcement partners."

Other police departments that will increase patrols at places of worship include Ann Arbor and Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security says there is no known threat to campuses and will ramp up its presence.

"DPSS remains in close communication with regional law enforcement partners and will continue to monitor developments," the department said.

In a statement, Grosse Pointe Woods police said, "Our hearts are with the community of Temple Israel and West Bloomfield after today's tragedy. Our department remains diligent on protecting everyone who lives, works, or worships in Grosse Pointe Woods. While there are no known threats here in our community, we do ask the community to remain alert and always report any suspicious activity."

Bloomfield Township police said, "Expect increased law enforcement presence at Bloomfield Hills Schools and local places of worship.We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation as we continue assisting West Bloomfield Michigan Police Department with their investigation and will provide updates if additional information becomes available.Bloomfield Hills schools are in secure mode due to an ongoing incident in West Bloomfield. This is out of precaution; there are no known threats to Bloomfield Hills schools at this time."