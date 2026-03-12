Detroit-area synagogue attack investigated as "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community," FBI says

In an update Thursday evening, federal authorities say the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, is being investigated as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

Jennifer Runyan, FBI Detroit's special agent in charge, said only one person was involved in the incident and confirmed that the person is deceased. Authorities did not provide the person's identity and motive "to protect the integrity of this investigation."

Runyan asked the public to be patient as the investigation remains active.

"This is a deeply disturbing and tragic incident, and our deepest sympathies are with the victims, their family and the entire Jewish community," Runyan said.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young says law enforcement responded to an "active shooter situation" at about 12:19 p.m., and field officers arrived at the scene within five minutes. Young says the suspect rammed his vehicle into the building.

"Temple security officers engaged the individual and neutralized the threat," Young said. "Our officers, combined with area agencies, cleared the building multiple times and successfully evacuated all children and staff."

Temple Israel confirmed that all 140 students and staff are safe.

One of the lead security personnel who was hit by the vehicle and "knocked unconscious" was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay, Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard said. The guard was pulled from the area by his team.

Bouchard says 30 law enforcement officers were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Henry Ford Health says it is caring for eight first responders at Henry Ford West Bloomfield and Henry Ford Providence Novi.

Multiple police departments across Southeast Michigan say they are increasing patrols in their communities.

Runyan says the FBI created an online tip line and is asking any witnesses to come forward.

FBI Detroit says that it led an active shooter attack prevention and awareness training at Temple Israel in January 2026.

The latest attack comes less than a year after a gunman attacked the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. In that attack, four people were killed, and eight were injured. The suspect in that incident was killed.