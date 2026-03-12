Temple Israel says "all 140 students" are safe after gunman's attack in Detroit area

Temple Israel confirmed all 140 students and staff are safe following an attack at the West Bloomfield synagogue Thursday afternoon.

"Everyone is safe," Temple Israel said in a statement to families. "All 140 students in our Susan and Harold Loss Early Childhood Center, our amazing staff, our courageous teachers, and our heroic security personnel are all accounted for and safe."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a man drove through the doors of the building and down a hallway. One of the lead security personnel who was hit by the vehicle and "knocked unconscious" was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay, Bouchard said. The guard was pulled from the area by his team.

The suspect is dead after being confronted by security personnel.

The synagogue credited teachers with keeping children safe and calm.

"Our teachers followed their training and kept the children safe and calm," Temple Israel said in its statement. "We are deeply and humbly grateful to our teachers, staff, security, law enforcement, and Shenendoah Country Club that welcomed us, fed us, and sheltered our staff, teachers, children, and parents. What incredible neighbors we have. What incredible police force we have."

Temple Israel is located on 5725 Walnut Lake Road near the intersection of Walnut Lake and Drake roads. According to its website, it is the largest Reform synagogue in the United States.

Multiple agencies, including West Bloomfield police, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police, responded to the scene.

Dawud Walid, the executive director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, condemned Thursday's attack, saying, "There is no justification for anyone to direct violence toward any house or worship or religious institution."