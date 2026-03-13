Watch live: Authorities provide update on Temple Israel attack investigation in Michigan

Authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are providing an update Friday on their investigation into the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

CBS News Detroit will livestream the press conference that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The FBI confirmed that one person, who was the suspect, died in Thursday's attack. Authorities say all of the 140 students and staff were not harmed.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said law enforcement responded on March 12 to an "active shooter situation" at about 12:19 p.m., and field officers arrived at the scene within five minutes. Young said the suspect, later identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, rammed his vehicle into the building.

Authorities said the car caught on fire after it slammed into the building. Young said security officers "engaged the individual and neutralized the threat."

"Our officers, combined with area agencies, cleared the building multiple times and successfully evacuated all children and staff," Young said on Thursday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a lead security personnel was taken to a local hospital for treatment after he was struck by the vehicle during the attack. Bouchard told reporters on Friday that over 50 law enforcement officers sought medical attention for smoke inhalation.

Jennifer Runyan, FBI Detroit's special agent in charge, said on Thursday they do not believe other people were involved in the attack and they are investigating it as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

DHS says the suspect was a Lebanese-born U.S. citizen who lived in Dearborn Heights. Sources within the local Lebanese American community, including one person who's known Ghazali for more than a decade, told CBS News that the suspect's family members, including his brothers and two of their children, were killed after an airstrike in Lebanon during the ongoing war with Iran.