Northern lights could be visible in Michigan Tuesday night

(CBS DETROIT) - Michiganders have a chance to see the northern lights on Tuesday evening.

Space weather forecasters have issued a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday night.

The northern lights are known for their beautiful green, blue and red colors. These stunning colors are created from coronal mass ejections or solar eruptions that travel from the sun to the Earth's atmosphere.

The forecast calls for clear skies tonight, with fog developing overnight. We should have almost perfect viewing conditions for the show tonight, and here are some tips if you plan on trying to see the display.

Get as far away from city lights as possible and look up. It may be hard to see with the naked eye, so take your cell phone or camera and point it at the northern sky. You will probably be able to see this phenomenon better, as the camera can take in more light than the human eye.

If you didn't get a chance to see the northern lights Tuesday night, we could see the aurora borealis on Wednesday night as well. So, if you see the northern lights in your area, take a picture and send it to your NEXT Weather team.