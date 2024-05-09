Northern Lights possible across Michigan Friday night

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents across Michigan, even Metro Detroit, could see the Northern Lights Friday night due to a geomagnetic storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space and Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Saturday, May 10, with the best chance of seeing the aurora borealis in Michigan Friday night.

During this geomagnetic storm, the Northern Lights could be seen in several northern states, some of the Midwest, and parts of Oregon and mid-Idaho. All of Michigan is in the viewing area to see the lights.

Map of area where the Northern Lights could be seen on Friday, May 10. NOAA Space and Weather Prediction Center

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights

Here's a list of tips from the Space and Weather Prediction Center to maximize your chances of seeing the Northern Lights:

View the lights at night and away from city lights. It must be dark to see the Northern Lights.

Go north and toward the magnetic poles. "Given the right vantage point, say for example on top of a hill in the northern hemisphere with an unobstructed view toward the north, a person can see aurora even when it is 1000 km (600 miles) further north," according to the prediction center.

Try to view the Northern Lights after sunset or before sunrise when it is dark outside.