Cleanup process continues after deadly Livonia tornado

(CBS DETROIT) - As the cleanup process continues following Wednesday's tornado in Livonia, many residents are shocked, and some wonder why the city didn't give more of a heads-up.

"I think that's everyone's worst nightmare. Everyone in the neighborhood is heartbroken," said Sarah Pupa, a resident whose neighborhood is undergoing storm damage cleanup.

The fallout continues from Wednesday's deadly storm after an EF-1 tornado tore through neighborhoods.

"It sounds like all the atmosphere conditions were there to spark this and push it over the edge to be very severe. This is just a squall line; I guess they're calling it. And it's a quick fast anomaly that can't be tracked," Brian Kahn, director for emergency preparedness in Livonia.

Though most of the damage is in Livonia, the storm's impact reached further, and there are still power outages in Warren.

At the time of our interview with Ken Huck, his power had been out for nearly 23 hours.

"I wanna know when my power is going to be on, and why has the power went out. Because it wasn't like it wasn't a tornado here, I understand when there's super bad weather," Huck said.

According to Huck, his area wasn't hit hard with severe weather, which confuses him about the outage. Meanwhile, DTE crews were out in full force, working on restorations.

In Livonia, the community is rallying together for the family that lost a child during the storm.

"My heart breaks I get teary-eyed because I'm a father I can only imagine this is everybody's nightmare, and it's something you never want to see in the job," Kahn said.