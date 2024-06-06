What to know about the Livonia tornado and why there was no warning

A look what happened during the Livonia tornado

A look what happened during the Livonia tornado

A look what happened during the Livonia tornado

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon and evening, sparking severe thunderstorm warnings.

Multiple power outages and damage were reported. One particular area of concern was in Livonia. The National Weather Service surveyed storm damage and assessed an EF-1 tornado with speeds of 95 miles per hour. The tornado was 450 yards wide, leaving a 5.5-mile path. A 3-year-old boy was killed and his mother critically injured when a tree fell on their home in Livonia.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

This particular tornado was a spin-up tornado. It is difficult to forecast and to warn due to its sudden spin-up feature. Most tornadoes form within supercells, where one can see the development of a possible tornado and give better warning. This particular spin-up tornado was shown for only one swipe of the radar. It is easiest to see on a velocity setting showing the direction of wind toward and away from the radar location, the tornado was only visible through one swipe of the radar. The following swipe, which occurred about one and a half minutes later, did not show the same tornadic signature or indication.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.