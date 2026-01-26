How much snow fell in Metro Detroit from the multi-state storm?

Old Man Winter reared his head over the weekend with a monster storm bringing sleet, ice, and snow for many areas of the country causing major disruptions for travel and power for many. More than a foot of snow along many parts of the East Coast and Midwest, while power lines and trees snapped under the weight of icy conditions in the south.

For Southeast Michigan, the storm brought accumulating snowfall for much of the area, making driving conditions for Monday mornings commute treacherous, and closing many schools.

Here are some of the snowfall totals recorded across Southeast Michigan:

Some of the snowfall reports from Metro Detroit on Jan. 25, 2026 CBS News Detroit

Some of the Metro Detroit snowfall totals on Jan. 25, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Listen up, family, not only will we see the snow stick around on the ground, but subzero temps also return tonight with a cold weather advisory in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to around zero with wind chill values around -15.

More light snow is expected early Tuesday as a quick clipper sneaks through, with a possible light accumulation of a trace to 1-2" across Southeast Michigan.

Remember to follow the CBS Detroit Next Weather Team as we are getting answers for you with the most accurate forecast to keep you and your family safe and informed. Stay safe out there!