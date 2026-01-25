Southeast Michigan schools closing Monday amid winter weather
Dozens of Southeast Michigan schools are closed on Monday, Jan. 26, amid cold temperatures, snow and poor driving conditions.
The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team has declared Monday a NEXT Weather Alert Day because of hazardous road conditions. Cold weather advisories have been issued from 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Wind chills will drop to -20 degrees Fahrenheit between 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday morning.
See the list of school closures below:
