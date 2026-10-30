Gilchrist widens polling lead over Forlini for Michigan Secretary of State; attorney general race tied

Democrat Garlin Gilchrist leads Republican Anthony Forlini by 9 percentage points in the race for Michigan secretary of state, up from 5 points earlier this month, according to a new poll of likely voters conducted for CBS Detroit and other Michigan television stations.

The race for attorney general between Democrat Eli Savit and Republican Doug Lloyd is within the poll's margin of error.

Democrat Garlin Gilchrist and Republican Anthony Forlini, at left, are running for Michigan's Secretary of State. Democrat Eli Savit and Republican Doug Lloyd, at right, are running for Michigan's Attorney General.

Mitchell Research & Communications found Gilchrist with 51% support and Forlini with 42%. In an early October poll, Gilchrist had 41% and Forlini had 36%. In the new poll, 1% of respondents backed third-party candidates and 6% were undecided.

In the attorney general race, Savit had 44.6% and Lloyd had 42.2%. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. In the early October poll, each candidate had 36%. Three percent backed third-party candidates and 10% were undecided.

"This looks good for Democrats," said Steve Mitchell, president of Mitchell Research & Communications. He said Gilchrist will likely be the next secretary of state.

On the attorney general race, Mitchell said: "This is a very close race and may be a real opportunity for Republicans in a bad year."

Gilchrist has the support of 90% of Democrats, while Forlini has 86% of Republicans. Among independents, Gilchrist leads 49% to 38%. In the attorney general race, independents are split at 37% each.

Mitchell Research & Communications conducted the poll Oct. 26-27 and issued its report on the two statewide races Friday. It surveyed 636 likely voters using online panels along with survey links sent to randomly selected registered voters' cell phones. The results were weighted by demographics and by 2022 and 2024 election results to project likely voter turnout this year. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. The company released results on Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race Wednesday and the gubernatorial race Thursday.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Absentee voting began in Michigan on Sept. 24, and 11% of respondents said they had already cast absentee ballots. Early in-person voting began statewide Oct. 24, though local clerks could begin as early as Oct. 5.

The Secretary of State campaign

Michigan's secretary of state handles election and voter matters, along with driver's license and vehicle registration. The seat is open because Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, is term-limited and is running for governor. Gilchrist and Forlini are their parties' candidates.

Gilchrist is the lieutenant governor, serving under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is also term-limited. He initially announced plans to run for governor before switching to the secretary of state race.

Forlini is the Macomb County clerk, the local official in charge of countywide election matters. He was a state representative from 2011 to 2016 and Harrison Township supervisor from 2004 to 2011.

The Attorney General campaign

The Michigan Attorney General is the state's top lawyer and law enforcement official, overseeing a department of more than 500 lawyers, investigators, and support staff.

The race is open because current Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is term-limited. There were several people interested in the race, Savit and Lloyd ended up the top choices for their respective parties.

In the attorney general race, the research company said Savit appears to be the choice of 44.6% of voters, with Lloyd the choice of 42.2% of voters. In an early October poll, Savit and Lloyd were each the choice of 36% of likely voters.

Lloyd is currently the Eaton County prosecutor. He announced his candidacy for the state attorney general seat in July 25. He cited his 26 years of prosecutorial experience leading up to his current role as county prosecutor with special projects that include the Economic Crimes Unit for Eaton County.

Savit is currently the Washtenaw County prosecutor. He announced his candidacy for the state attorney general seat in May 2025. He previously was senior legal counsel for the City of Detroit and worked in international negotiations that facilitated the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Michigan and Ontario.