Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini declares candidacy for Michigan Secretary of State

Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini, a Republican, has announced his intention to run for Michigan Secretary of State in the 2026 election cycle.

The secretary of state's duties include election and voter-related matters, along with driver's license and vehicle registration matters.

"Michigan citizens want to know their vote counts and that the process is run with transparency, credibility, and accountability," Forlini said. "They want their licenses renewed in a timely manner. They want to know that someone who leads the Bureau of Elections is committed to the rule of law, due process, and someone who knows how to make government work for them. I am their man."

The current secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, is term-limited in her current seat and has decided to run for governor. There is a growing list of candidates for secretary of state, including former Michigan Sen. Adam Hollier, business owner and policy advocate Monica Yatooma, Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Fortini has been a business owner for over 35 years, working as a certified financial planner.

He was elected and re-elected in 2024 as Macomb County Clerk, which is the local official in charge of county-wide election matters. His prior government service includes state representative from 2011 to 2016 and Harrison Township Supervisor from 2004 to 2011. Forlini also had worked as district director for U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, a Republican Party member for most of his time as representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

Forlini is a lifelong resident of Macomb County, graduating from Fraser High School and then Western Michigan University. He is a past board member with Macomb County Chamber of Commerce, a past board member of St. John North Shores Hospital Foundation, and a past grand knight of St. Hubert Knights of Columbus.

He and his wife have three children and three grandchildren.