Jocelyn Benson continues to lead over John James in new Michigan gubernatorial poll

Democrat Jocelyn Benson's lead over Republican John James in Michigan's gubernatorial contest appears to be narrowing, but holding up, among likely voters as Election Day approaches.

Mitchell Research & Communications conducted its latest statewide poll Oct. 26-27 for CBS Detroit and other Michigan television stations. The researchers surveyed likely voters in the Nov. 3 general election, and issued a report on the gubernatorial race on Thursday.

The research company said Benson appears to be the choice of 49% of likely voters, with James at 44% in the late October survey. In an early October poll, Benson was the choice of 46% of likely voters, with James at 39%.

The late October survey has a margin of error of 3.9%, the research company said, at the 95%+ confidence level. The poll of 636 likely voters, using online panels along with survey links sent to randomly selected registered voters' cell phones, was weighted by demographics and 2022 and 2024 election results to project likely voter turnout in 2026.

"Benson maintains a clear advance in the race for Governor," the research company said. "Strong support among women, younger voters, and African Americans continue to underpin her lead, while James remains competitive among men and older voters."

Mitchell Research & Communications also issued a follow-up poll on Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race on Wednesday.

Casting votes and making decisions

By the time the second poll took place, more respondents had already voted by absentee ballot or early in person: 28% voter turnout in late October, compared with 11% in early October.

Absentee voting season had just started in Michigan when the first poll was conducted. The second poll was conducted just after the early in-person voting season began in Michigan.

The campaign

The race is open because current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is term-limited. Benson and James then won their respective state party primaries in August.

She is currently Michigan's Secretary of State and announced her candidacy for this role in January 2025. He is currently a U.S. Congressman for Michigan's 10th district and announced his candidacy for this role in April 2025.

The third-party candidates appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot for this seat are Donna Brandenburg (U.S. Taxpayers), Douglas Campbell (Green), and Anthony Hudson (who is listed on the ballot as a Libertarian, although the party has since disavowed him).

Benson and James met for a televised debate on Oct. 6 and again on Oct. 15.