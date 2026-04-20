Michigan Dems endorse Gilchrist for Secretary of State, Savit for Attorney General in 2026 midterm

The Michigan Democratic Party announced its nominees for key races in the November 2026 election, including Attorney General and Secretary of State.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who decided to run for Secretary of State after having previously attempted a bid at the governor's seat, received the official endorsement from the Democrats for Secretary of State. He will face off in November against Republican Anthony Forlini, who is the current Macomb County Clerk.

"Michigan Democrats! I am so proud to be your endorsed candidate for Secretary of State. Thank you for standing with me," Gilchrist posted on social media on Sunday night.

The party also endorsed Eli Savit as its candidate for Michigan Attorney General. He is currently the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

The Democratic Party also endorsed Tiffany Tilley and Judith Pritchett for the State Board of Education and Justices Noah Hood and Megan Cavanagh to the state Supreme Court. The endorsements for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees went to Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay Zemke. As for the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Amir Makled and Paul Brown were nominated, as incumbent regent Jordan Acker lost his spot on the November ballot. Wayne State University Board of Governors nominations went to Richard Mack and Shereef Akeel.

The Democrats' nominations come less than a month after the Michigan Republican Party revealed its endorsements. Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini secured the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd was nominated for attorney general.