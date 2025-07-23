Doug Lloyd announces his candidacy for Michigan Attorney General

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for Michigan Attorney General in the 2026 election cycle.

Lloyd made his announcement this week on the podcast "The Right Side with Deb Drick" and the launch of his campaign website.

"Michigan deserves an Attorney General who understands what it means to prosecute cases, lead with integrity, and make communities safer," his website states.

Dana Nessel is finishing her second term as state attorney general and is unable to run for re-election due to term limits. A growing list of candidates is running for the seat, to include former U.S. Prosecutor Mark Totten, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and attorney Kevin Kijewski.

Lloyd cited his 26 years of prosecutorial experience leading up to his current role as county prosecutor where he manages a staff of 25 working on a criminal case load of over 6,000 cases a year. Under his efforts, the Economic Crimes Unit in Eaton County recovered over $9 million for area businesses through diversion programs. His success in that area led to his appointment as special prosecutor for Ingham and Clinton counties on some of their financial and criminal diversion cases.

"While others chase headlines or spend their days playing politics, I've been putting bad guys behind bars and working to make my community safer," said Lloyd, "Leading a prosecutor's office. Standing up for victims. Charging serious cases. Training young attorneys. And critically, working side by side with law enforcement to keep communities safe."

Lloyd was appointed by Governor Rick Snyder to the Organized Retail Fraud Advisory Board, selected by Secretary of State Ruth Johnson for the Insurance Fraud Task Force, and confirmed by the Michigan Legislature to serve on the State Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Prosecuting Attorneys Association as a Past President of the association and was a longtime board member of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Eaton County.

His community involvement includes Boy Scouts of America, National Eagle Scout Association, the Knights of Columbus and coaching in local youth sports leagues.

He is a graduate of University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and earned his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing.

Lloyd and his wife Mina, who is a recently retired assistant prosecuting attorney, live in Delta Township. They have two sons.