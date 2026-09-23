Michigan voter guide for the 2026 midterm election: How to register, vote by mail, find my polling place, more

The 2026 midterm election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Michigan voters will choose their next governor, secretary of state and attorney general. All state House and state Senate seats will be contested, as will the state's 13 U.S. House districts and the open U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot, as are local municipal races and measures.

Here's everything you need to know to be ready to vote in Michigan for the 2026 midterm election.

When is Election Day?

Election Day for the midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.

Michigan voters can return absentee ballots on Election Day at their precinct.

Register to vote in Michigan

Those who are eligible to vote in Michigan are age 18 on Election Day, are U.S. citizens, and are Michigan residents.

If you have a valid Michigan driver's license or state ID, you can register to vote online or use the online portal to update your voter registration address. You can also choose to register to vote at your city or township clerk's office, at any State of Michigan agency office that provides such service or during a voter registration drive. The clerk's office applicable to your address can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

Once you have registered to vote, you remain on the voter rolls in Michigan unless you have not voted in two consecutive federal election cycles. That's about four years.

If you have moved to a new city or township since your last time voting, you will need to re-register. If your new address is within the same city or township, you only need to update your address with the local election clerk.

Voter registration applications must be received or postmarked at least 15 days before an election. Those who are registering closer to the election must do so in person and can register any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day at your city or township clerk's office.

Does Michigan require ID to vote?

You are not required to possess a photo ID to vote in Michigan.

If you do not have a photo ID, you can still cast your vote in Michigan. However, you must sign an affidavit stating that you do not have a valid photo ID. After signing the affidavit, you can cast your ballot.

By law, if you have a photo ID, like a driver's license or state-issued ID, you must present it at the polling location.

If your photo ID or driver's license has expired, it cannot be used as a valid photo ID. Instead, you will sign an affidavit saying you do not have a valid photo ID.

How do I find my polling place?

Michigan voters can check their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host multiple precincts), as well as a sample ballot.

Absentee voting in Michigan

Any registered voter in Michigan can request an absentee ballot to be returned to their local clerk's office by Election Day.

In order to request an absentee ballot, you can apply online, get a paper application to be returned, call your local clerk's office or visit your local clerk's office. Online and mail requests for an absentee ballot in the Nov. 3 election are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 30. If you have already registered to vote at your current address, you can request an absentee ballot in person for the Nov. 3 election by 4 p.m. Nov. 2.

After the ballot is filled out, you need to sign and seal the envelope, then deliver it to the local clerk's office.

All absentee ballots in Michigan must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can mail it back, but the Secretary of State's office recommends hand-delivering the ballot if you return it within two weeks of Election Day. Late-arriving ballots are not counted. Otherwise, you can hand-deliver the ballot to the clerk's office or the clerk's designated ballot drop box.

When signing up for an absentee ballot, you can request to be placed on the permanent mail ballot list. The ballots will then be mailed to your address as soon as they are available.

An absentee ballot will not be sent if the voter's application is a duplicate or has errors, the Secretary of State says.

Michigan early voting hours and locations

Michigan has offered early in-person voting as an option since the 2024 presidential primary. The procedures are similar to voting on Election Day, although the location may be different for a given area.

Voters will be given a ballot, complete it in person, and then insert it into a tabulating machine.

You can find your early voting location, along with available days and hours, at the Michigan Voter Information Center site.

Historically, the busiest days for early in-person voting in Michigan are Saturday, Sunday and Monday before Election Day, the Secretary of State says.

What is on my ballot?

You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Can I get an "I Voted" sticker?

"I Voted" stickers are a popular Election Day polling-place tradition across the country, with many of those giveaways featuring unique or local designs.

The State of Michigan will make its 2026 "I Voted" sticker collection available to local clerks for in-person distribution. There were nine designs chosen from this year's art contest. The 2024 sticker series was extremely popular.

The City of Monroe also hosted a local sticker contest this fall, with the intent to make the winning designs available on Election Day at the city's polling sites.

Voter turnout

The Secretary of State's office says about 7.3 million people are registered to vote in Michigan.

During the November 2024 general election, about 78% of registered voters cast a ballot. That number included 2.2 million who voted absentee, 1.2 million who participated in early voting and 2.2 million who voted in person on Election Day.

The August 2026 primary saw about 35% of Michigan's registered voters cast ballots.