Ex-boyfriend heads to trial for murder of missing Warren mom Ashley Elkins

The ex-boyfriend of a missing Warren mother of two, Ashley Elkins, will stand trial for her alleged murder, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege DeAndre Booker, 33, killed Elkins, 30, at his Roseville apartment and then disposed of her body. Elkins was last seen leaving her home in Warren on Jan. 2, 2025. She was reported missing the following day, on Jan. 3.

Booker is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, disinterment or mutilation of a dead body, concealing the death of an individual and lying to a police officer.

Booker was bound over to trial on Wednesday following a lengthy preliminary examination in August 2025.

On Jan. 7, 2025, investigators searched Booker's apartment, where an officer previously testified to finding a large amount of blood in the bathroom. The officer claimed DNA testing confirmed the blood was from Elkins.

Booker was charged with lying to police and was subsequently denied bond.



Investigators say a trash bin from the Hampton Court Apartments led them to use the GPS from garbage trucks serving the area. That information ultimately led them to the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.

The landfill search effort started the following week, with dozens of officers on the scene. But after no luck, the search was called off a week later. Elkins' body has never been found.

Booker will be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Court on Jan. 22. He remains in the Macomb County Jail.

"The defendant stands charged with deeply disturbing crime. While Ms. Elkins remains missing, the evidence supports moving forward to trial. We are fully committed to ensuring that justice is served through a fair and thorough legal process," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

The above video first aired on Aug. 22, 2025.