Cam Sutton opens up on moving forward with his life following offseason domestic violence arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton spoke Wednesday on how he plans to move forward with his life following his offseason arrest for battery stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Steelers signed Sutton to a one-year deal on Wednesday, a move that has spawned a lot of criticism.

Sutton was brought back to Pittsburgh following an ugly exit from the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Back in March, Sutton was allegedly involved in a violent domestic incident involving a girlfriend. After weeks of evading police, Sutton eventually turned himself in.

He was charged with a felony and faced a minimum of five years in prison before that charged were formally changed into misdemeanor battery.

Sutton then entered a pre-trial diversion program in which the state's attorney agreed to defer prosecution if he completes the program. He still faces some sort of discipline from the NFL.

Sutton was on the field for OTAs with the Steelers on Wednesday.

While he says he cannot talk about the case, he did address what he is trying to do to move on with his life.

"Adversity strikes everyone in life, you know," Sutton said. "So it's all about how you handle it, how you necessarily go through those phases. Just knowing who you are, individually, not letting someone else dim your light."

The Lions originally signed Sutton to a three-year, $33 million free agent deal, releasing him immediately after hearing about the charges.

Sutton's performance on the field last year didn't help his case, however. Sutton gave up lots of yards and touchdowns, but he also played out of position at outside corner instead of his natural slot position.