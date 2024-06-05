Steelers sign CB Cameron Sutton to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are bringing back cornerback Cameron Sutton.

The team made the signing official on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Sutton's agency said on Wednesday morning that he was planning to sign with the Steelers.

Sutton spent six years with the Steelers between 2017 and 2022 and started 39 games. In that time he recorded eight interceptions, five forced fumbles, and two sacks. He also had 143 solo tackles.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers released wide receiver Izaiah Gatherings.

Last season, Sutton was with the Detroit Lions and started all 17 games with one interception, one forced fumble, and 50 solo tackles.

This offseason, an arrest warrant was issued for Sutton in Hillsborough County, Florida on March 20 on charges of domestic violence. Sutton ultimately turned himself into police on March 31 and was booked on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and was released.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Sutton was released on his own recognizance.

While it's not known yet, Sutton still could be subjected to discipline from the NFL.

Steelers also bolster defensive depth with Grayland Arnold

The Steelers also officially announced the signing of defensive back Grayland Arnold to a one-year contract.

Arnold was originally an undrafted free agent signing by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and played in six games that season, starting one of them.

In the past three seasons, he's been with the Houston Texans.

In 2023, Arnold had 15 tackles, 11 solo tackles, and a forced fumble.