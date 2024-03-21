Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions release cornerback Cam Sutton after Florida sheriff's office issues arrest warrant for domestic battery

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Cam Sutton, the organization announced Thursday. 

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a wanted poster for the 29-year-old, saying he was wanted in Florida on a domestic battery by strangulation charge. 

The sheriff's office says Sutton might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate of FL-AZ33QB.

Sutton appeared in 17 games for the Lions last season and tallied 61 total tackles, one interception and six pass deflections. Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions in March 2023.

The eight-year pro spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before arriving in Detroit.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 4:00 PM EDT

