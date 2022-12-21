NEXT Weather: Holiday winter storm

NEXT Weather: Holiday winter stormget the free app
NEXT Weather Alerts:
WINTER STORM WARNING – Thursday 7 p.m. through Saturday 4 a.m.
NEXT Weather Winter Weather:
- 3 to 6 inches for Metro Detroit, locally higher in areas
- Treacherous holiday travel
- Dangerously cold wind chills
SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM for the end of the week, impacting the upcoming holiday. Winter weather will arrive in Detroit starting Thursday. Any travel plans for Wednesday are fine. However, tomorrow road conditions will deteriorate. This major storm system will create multiple weather hazards… accumulating snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures.
Tomorrow morning, we will be in for a brief period of a wintry mix, becoming scattered rain throughout the afternoon. We will see a changeover to all snow around midnight. The snow will intensify through Friday mid-day. Snow slowly tapers off by Friday evening. Scattered lake-effect snow will continue through the weekend.
Snow will accumulate giving us generally 3 to 6 inches for eastern counties. Areas north and west of metro Detroit could see around 4 to 8 inches, locally up to 10 inches. The higher amounts will happen the farther west you go.
Along with the snow, strong winds will be a primary threat with this storm system. This will make the snow blow and drift, reducing visibility and possibly causing power outages. Along with that, the ferocious winds will make it dangerously cold with wind chill values falling below zero from Friday through Sunday.
Make sure you prepare now before the storm and stay with your NEXT Weather team on-air and online for updates.
Update on approaching winter storm in SE Michigan
NEXT Weather meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey gives an update as Michiganders prepare for a winter storm.
Metro Detroit crews prepare for looming winter storm
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – On the first day of winter, it seems appropriate we hear the sounds of crews gearing up for the first snowstorm of the season.
Although with this one, they won't be able to pre-treat the roads to get the upper hand.
"This particular event, we're just gonna have to wait until the precipitation transitions over from rain to snow, and then we'll immediately begin salting," Ron Brundidge. Director of Detroit Public Works said.
The City of Detroit will have 50 trucks on the streets at any given time.
Their task is dependent on how much snow is on the ground.
Read more here.
Winter Weather Alerts
How to make sure your pipes don't freeze during pre-Christmas storm
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're traveling out of town for the holidays during the pre-Christmas storm, make sure you take necessary precautions, so your pipes don't freeze while you're away.
Water expands as it freezes which can cause pipes to break. According to Red Cross, pipes that freeze most frequently are outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Also, pipes that run against exterior walls have little or no insulation.
Click here to see tips to prevent household pipes from freezing and how to thaw them if they do freeze.
Where to find warming centers throughout Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As winter weather conditions are upon us, here are warming centers people can find throughout Metro Detroit.
For a list of warming centers throughout Wayne County, visit here. Following the link will give you the name of each warming center, including its location and operating hours.
Visit here to see Detroit's warming centers and respite locations available for residents to provide them relief from the cold weather.
MSP encourage Michiganders to prepare for severe winter weather
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are encouraging Michiganders to properly prepare for hazardous conditions as winter weather approaches this weekend.
The National Weather Service forecasts blizzard conditions for the Upper Peninsula starting on Thursday, Dec. 22, and in the Lower Peninsula beginning on Friday, Dec. 23. These conditions are expected to last through Saturday, Dec. 24, with winds between 40 and 50 mph. On Friday, winds have the possibility of reaching 60 mph.
"Winter weather can be highly unpredictable, and we encourage residents to start their travel early, if possible, or delay if plans are flexible," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. "The most important thing residents can do to stay safe during extreme weather is to be ready ahead of time by equipping their homes and vehicles with basic emergency preparedness items and developing an emergency plan."
Read more here.