How to make sure your pipes don't freeze during pre-Christmas storm

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're traveling out of town for the holidays during the pre-Christmas storm, make sure you take necessary precautions, so your pipes don't freeze while you're away.

Water expands as it freezes which can cause pipes to break. According to Red Cross, pipes that freeze most frequently are outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Also, pipes that run against exterior walls have little or no insulation.

Below are a few ways to protect your pipes from freezing:

Drain water from the swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines following the manufacturer's or installer's directions. Do not put antifreeze in those lines unless directed.

Remove, drain, and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs. Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain. Keep the external valve open so that any water remaining in the pipe can expand without causing the line to break.

Add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces.

Check around the home, including garages and under the kitchen and bathroom cabinets, for areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes, like a "pipe sleeve" or installing UL-listed "heat tape," "heat cable," or similar materials on exposed water pipes.

Consider relocating exposed pipes to provide increased protection from freezing.

Below are a few ways to prevent frozen pipes:

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.

When the weather is freezing, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and night. By temporarily suspending lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, and set it to a temperature no below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Below are a few ways to thaw your pipes if they're frozen:

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Likely, places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.



Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will start to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the line will help melt ice in the pipe.

Apply heat to the section of the pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the line, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame devices.

Apply heat until the full water pressure is restored. If you cannot locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can not thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.