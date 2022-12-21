Metro Detroit crews prepare for looming winter storm

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – On the first day of winter, it seems appropriate we hear the sounds of crews gearing up for the first snowstorm of the season.

Although with this one, they won't be able to pre-treat the roads to get the upper hand.

"This particular event, we're just gonna have to wait until the precipitation transitions over from rain to snow, and then we'll immediately begin salting," Ron Brundidge. Director of Detroit Public Works said.

The City of Detroit will have 50 trucks on the streets at any given time.

Their task is dependent on how much snow is on the ground.

Spreading salt is the priority if it's one inch to three inches. At three to six inches, they break out the plows. At more than six inches of snow, public works will bring in five contractors to clear out residential streets and work concurrently alongside the crews focusing on the main thoroughfares.

At the Oakland County Road Commission, they're keeping an eye on when the rain transitions to snow.

"The rush hours are the most critical time," Craig Bryson, senior communications manager of the Oakland County Road commission, said. "So if it starts just before leading up to rush hour, we want to throw everything at it and try to get the roads as clear as possible."

They mix their salt with brine so it sticks better.

Macomb County does the same. Their advice ahead of the storm:

"Get an early start, drive slow, pay attention, and when you see our trucks on the road, give them a safe distance," Bryan Santo, the Macomb County Department of Roads director, said.

Those crews will work during the holiday weekend but say they'll manage.

"You know, they spend time with their family when they can. That's why we worked a 12-hour shift so you can get home for 12 hours, get some rest, spend some time some holiday season with their families, and we take our turns," Doug Collins, superintendent of Detroit Public Works Solid Waste Division, said.